Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 2,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

