Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 2,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Featured Stories
