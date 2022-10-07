Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $162.66 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $162.66 billion and $20.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,325.78 or 0.06815235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00088588 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,693,711 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 122,686,571.499. The last known price of Ethereum is 1,354.37972188 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6128 active market(s) with $10,805,175,920.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

