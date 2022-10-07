European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.17). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.19), with a volume of 176,142 shares changing hands.
European Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 833.15. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.