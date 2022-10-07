Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
EVLO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
