Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
Shares of EVK opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of -0.18.
About Ever-Glory International Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.