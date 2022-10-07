Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of -0.18.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

