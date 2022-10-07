Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

CUZ stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 711,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

