Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking stock opened at $1,683.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.22 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,900.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,012.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

