Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $333,066,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after buying an additional 226,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded down $12.53 on Friday, reaching $343.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,591. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.45. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.33.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

