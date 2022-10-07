Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

VRTX opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

