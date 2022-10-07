Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $402.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

