Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

