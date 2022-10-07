Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

NYSE TT traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $146.62. 4,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

