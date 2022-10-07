Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

