Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,301,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,879,000 after purchasing an additional 223,640 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

WDC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,127. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

