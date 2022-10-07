Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.47.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $320.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.55 and a 200 day moving average of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

