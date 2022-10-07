Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 7635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.
Evertz Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Recommended Stories
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.