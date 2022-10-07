Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 7635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Evertz Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

