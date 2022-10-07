ExclusiveCoin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $67,156.77 and $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00681766 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008053 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011113 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is https://reddit.com/r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate EXCL through the process of mining. ExclusiveCoin has a current supply of 5,851,627. The last known price of ExclusiveCoin is 0.01178785 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $506.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://exclusivecoin.pw.”

