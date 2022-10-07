Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,486. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.