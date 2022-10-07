Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,840 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,811,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.