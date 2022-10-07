Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,678 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 792,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

