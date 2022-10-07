Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Equinix Trading Down 2.8 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock traded down $15.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.86. The stock had a trading volume of 473,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $649.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.08 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

