Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,736 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,736 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,784. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.