ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Lowered by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ExlService by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ExlService by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

ExlService Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.52. 4,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

