Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. Expensify has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at $54,459,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Expensify by 13.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expensify by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

