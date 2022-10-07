Fanspel (FAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12,656.36

Fanspel (FAN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Fanspel has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Fanspel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Fanspel has a market cap of $12,656.36 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,599.26 or 0.99987564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Fanspel Profile

FAN is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,476 tokens. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fanspel is www.fanspel.io. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @fanspelofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fanspel is fanspel.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanspel (FAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fanspel has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fanspel is 0.02096732 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $426,368.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fanspel.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

