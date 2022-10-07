Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 39,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

