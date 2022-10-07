Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $115.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $91.94 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

