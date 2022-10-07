FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
