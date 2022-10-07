FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.