Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Dream Finders Homes worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $204,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

