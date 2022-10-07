Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Booking worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Booking by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Booking by 16.9% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded down $25.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,684.00. 10,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,900.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,012.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,528.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

