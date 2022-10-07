Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,155 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Graco worth $65,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,370. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

