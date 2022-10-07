Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Cass Information Systems worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.57. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

