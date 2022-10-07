Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $78.61 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $78,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

