Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $9.36 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,583. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.