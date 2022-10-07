Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 2.02% of Carriage Services worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,956. The firm has a market cap of $469.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

