Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Vulcan Materials worth $97,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.92. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,459. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

