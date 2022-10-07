Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,886 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 629,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.20. 4,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,638. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

