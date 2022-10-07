Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,998,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $133,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 36,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

