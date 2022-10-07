Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,258 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,258 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of ExlService worth $27,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

EXLS traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.56. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,467. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

