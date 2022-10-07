Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Purchases £42,050 in Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £42,050 ($50,809.57).

Kevin Havelock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 866.50 ($10.47) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 944.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2,625.76. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69).

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

