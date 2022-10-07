FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One FibSWAP DEx token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FibSWAP DEx

FibSWAP DEx’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,361,546,236 tokens. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/fibswapdex. The official website for FibSWAP DEx is fibswap.io. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @fibswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

According to CryptoCompare, “FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FibSWAP DEx has a current supply of 9,239,340,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FibSWAP DEx is 0.00062583 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,519.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fibswap.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FibSWAP DEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FibSWAP DEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

