Financial Survey: InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) versus Macy’s (NYSE:M)

InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) and Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get InRetail Perú alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InRetail Perú and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InRetail Perú 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25

Profitability

InRetail Perú currently has a consensus target price of 38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Macy’s has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 55.29%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than InRetail Perú.

This table compares InRetail Perú and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 6.16% 51.29% 9.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InRetail Perú and Macy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.19 $1.43 billion $5.17 3.37

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than InRetail Perú.

Summary

Macy’s beats InRetail Perú on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InRetail Perú

(Get Rating)

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand. The company operates 689 food retail stores, 2,252 pharmacies, and 21 shopping malls. It also develops real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Lima, Perú. InRetail Perú Corp. is a subsidiary of Intercorp Retail Inc.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for InRetail Perú Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InRetail Perú and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.