FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

