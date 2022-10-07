FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

