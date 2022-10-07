FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $342.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

