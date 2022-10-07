FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $247,100,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $52,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

