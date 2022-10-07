FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $578,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.08 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

