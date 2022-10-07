FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,325 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after buying an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.