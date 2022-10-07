FintruX Network Hits Market Capitalization of $393,411.14 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $393,411.14 and approximately $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is https://reddit.com/r/fintrux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/fintrux.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network (FTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FintruX Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FintruX Network is 0.00424292 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $36.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fintrux.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

