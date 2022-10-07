First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.34. 2,767,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,917. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.